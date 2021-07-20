The Emporia State volleyball team earned the U.S. Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season according to an announcement made by the AVCA on Monday.
“Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence,” said AVCA executive director Kathy DeBoer in a written release. “This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players’ success both on and off the court.”
This is the 10th straight year that the Hornets have won the award and the 17th time in the last 19 years, both of which are the second-best marks in the MIAA.
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, which was first given out in the 1992-93 academic year, honors high school and collegiate volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Emporia State’s team GPA was 3.60 in 2020-21, with 10 of its 12 players earning a 3.40 GPA or better.
There were nine MIAA squads among the 161 NCAA Division II recipients of the award, as Fort Hayes State, Missouri Southern, Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri, Pittsburg State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma and Washburn all joined the Hornets on the list.
The Hornets will open their season at the Southeastern Classic in Durant, Okla., against Texas A&M-Commerce on Sept. 3. They will also square off with UT-Tyler, Southeastern Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene that same weekend.
