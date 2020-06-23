Barbara and Larry Richard, of Scott City, celebrated 60 years of marriage last week.
Larry Richard and Barbara Burch were married June 11, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. The Rev. Ralph Herrick officiated.
Mr. Richard is a graduate of Toledo High School in Saffordville and attended Emporia State University. He farmed and ranched for 12 years and worked at Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply. Mrs. Richard is a graduate of Emporia High school and attended ESU. She was a homemaker and was employed at ESU and Dunn Insurance.
The couple moved to Scott City in 1981, and Mr. Richard now works part-time at Scott County Hardware. Mrs. Richard retired in 2009 after more than 20 years as office manager for Camp Lakeside.
The couple has three children: Jerry Richard and Shelly Richard of Scott City; and Scott Richard of Kimberly, Idaho. They have 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children hosted an anniversary luncheon and reception for family on May 30. Nine of the couple’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also in attendance.
Cards or notes of congratulations may be sent to 706 Ada St., Scott City, KS, 67871.
