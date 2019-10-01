Getting a flu shot will be just as easy as ordering a cup of coffee at the drive-thru again this year.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center will offer its drive-thru flu shot clinic from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday at the health center, 420 W. 15th Ave. Vaccinations will be available until supplies run out.
Community Health Nurse Cami McClellan said it really is as easy as it sounds. People can drive their vehicles under the west canopy of the building and anyone ages 6 months and older can get vaccinated.
“We’ll have people there who will take insurance cards and we’ll have a flu consent form that will need to be filled out,” McClellan said.
Those with insurance should bring proof of coverage along with them so FHCHC can bill the insurance providers. While many insurance plans cover preventative immunizations, McClellan said it was a good idea to check with your insurance company beforehand if you are not sure.
For those who are uninsured, the flu shot is $30, and that can be paid by cash or check.
McClellan said FHCHC will be administering the injectable quadrivalent influenza vaccine, which protects against four different strains of the flu virus. She said everyone who is age 6 months and older should get a flu shot, and those who will be around babies younger than 6 months should make sure to be vaccinated to avoid transmitting the virus to their vulnerable immune systems.
She said a flu shot is the most effective way to prevent the flu.
And, even vaccinated individuals do still contract the flu, they typically experience less severe symptoms.
“People who are vaccinated are 60 percent less likely to need treatment for the flu,” McClellan said. “People who get vaccinated have a faster recovery time. They tend to not feel as sick either. When you aren’t vaccinated and you get the flu, it’s usually a two- or three-week thing with sometimes longer-lasting effects like asthma symptoms for a few months afterwards. If you are vaccinated, it’s a few days — maybe a week.”
McClellan said that cuts down on time missed from work or school.
“We always recommend getting the flu shot,” she said.
McClellan said those who are not able to make it to Friday’s event can stop in between 8 a.m. - noon and 1 -5 p.m. Monday - Thursday to the walk-in immunization clinic. On Wednesdays, the clinic is open until 6:30 p.m.
Those with questions about the flu vaccine can visit www.cdc.gov for more information or call FHCHC at 342-4864.
