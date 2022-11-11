The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
- The Emporia Gazette
- Updated
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
