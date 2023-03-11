Thirty-four years ago, the Emporia Lions held their first Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast Fundraiser in the Mall. This year, the Lions fed 369 hungry folks in the Emporia Senior Center from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 4. The project grossed $6,655. So, sight and vision projects should be in great shape as well as the other things Lions do in the Community and beyond for 2023/2024 year, to note just a few; Books for Head Start Kids, Salvation Army Red Kettle, Random Acts of Kindness.
While we really appreciate the 45 businesses and groups who chose to support the Emporia Lions Breakfast Fundraiser, we want to highlight the top two levels, specifically:
Platinum level: Burnap Brothers, Plumbing, Charter Funeral, Clint Bowyer Auto Plex, Emporia Orthodontics, Evergreen Design, Lyon County State Bank, and REMAX/Ek Realtors.
Gold level: Citizens State Bank, Clark Carpet and Tile, Ed Jones (Jon Geitz), Longbine Auto Plaza and Miller Financial.
Special thanks to the Emporia Senior Center for location, Fanestil Meats for the link sausage, the Emporia Gazette, KVOE Radio and Emporia State Bank for publicity, ESU Nursing Students for setup, ESU Tri-Sigma Sorority and Sig-Ep Fraternity for serving and dining room duty.
We Serve.
Gary Post,
Emporia Lions Board Member
