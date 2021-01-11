Dale Lynn Haney, 74, passed away early Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home in Madison.
He was born October 12, 1946 in Eureka, Kansas the son of D. Dale and Margaret Broddle Haney. Dale attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. He sought to further his education by attending classes at Emporia State Teachers College prior to enlisting in the United States Navy on April 18, 1966. Dale proudly served his country receiving a honorable discharge on January 17, 1970.
Following his military service, Dale took a job with Sauder Custom Fabrication in Emporia working as a welder. He would later work at ARM Fabrication, Stubbs Electric and for the Cities of Madison and Andover. Dale would finish his career as a welder working at ABZ in Madison where he officially retired in 2020.
Throughout his life he continued to serve his community and commemorate his military service as a member of the Madison American Legion Post #124. He also held a lifetime membership with the V.F.W. Post #1980 of Emporia.
He married the love of his life, Linda K. Martin on July 16, 1966 in Hamilton, Kansas.
Dale will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Linda of their home; two daughters, Amanda L. Haney of Cassoday, Kansas and Krista Barnard and her husband Derek of Lenexa, Kansas; four granddaughters, Makenna Farrow, Emily Farrow, Reese Farrow and Keely Barnard; two grandsons, Caden Barnard and Mason Barnard; a brother, Richard “Dick” Haney of Emporia; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Edith Haney and a niece, Hillary Haney.
Cremation is planned with memorial services being held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 15, 2021 at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison American Legion Post #124 and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com
