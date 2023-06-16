“The Last Carolina Girl,” Meagan Church. Sourcebooks Landmark, 2023. 978-1-7282-7804-9. $27.99.
For Leah, home was a one-room overseer’s cabin in the woods where her Daddy worked. Home was the wild and beautiful woods of North Carolina. Home was the trees that they planted along a path each year on her birthday. Home was the sound of the sea and the sand dunes near her home. But most of all, home was the people who loved her and cared for her, including the owners of the logging business and their housekeeper. Home was the people Leah loved including her best friend, Jesse, son of her Daddy’s boss, but especially her Daddy. Because her mother died giving birth to her, her family was only Leah and her Daddy. On Leah’s birthdays, her Daddy “had both a mourning and a celebration to honor.” What Leah knew about her mother, came from the stories shared by her Daddy each year on her birthday. Leah and her father didn’t have many possessions to call their own, but they had each other and a dream of someday having “more”. Surrounded by people who loved her and the natural beauty of North Carolina, Leah was rich in many ways even though she was considered different from some of her classmates especially when she experienced “spells” when she occasionally blanked out.
Shortly, after her fourteenth birthday tragedy struck Leah and those around her when her father was tragically killed in a logging accident during a freak winter thunderstorm. Unsure of what to do with her, her father’s boss, the Barnas, found Leah a new ”home” and a foster family to take her in and care for her. What the Barnas did not know was that the family who agreed to take in Leah did not want her as a part of the family, but as a servant to help around their house. A house that was filled with secrets and a driving ambition to be a respected member of society, no matter what the costs might be to achieve it. Mourning the loss of her Daddy and the only home that she had ever known, Leah struggles to acclimate herself to this new life and longs to return home to her beloved woods. Little does she know that the prejudice and actions of the family who is supposed to love and care for her will irreparably change her life forever.
Based on the real experiences of a family member, Church delves into the historical period of the 1930s and the burgeoning eugenics movement in the United States. Designed to rid society of troublesome and imperfect individuals, over 60,000 individuals were forcibly sterilized in the United States between 1907 and 1983. In a beautifully written story, Church tells the story through the eyes of Leah. She exposes a shameful part of American history that has been hidden from most people and not covered in many history classes or textbooks. Once you begin reading this debut novel, you will want to find out the rest of Leah’s story hoping that all will be okay in the end. For more information on the author, you can stop by https://www.meaganchurch.com/ or listen to Church discuss her Midwest roots and debut novel on Hometown Living WSBT, https://youtu.be/UqOqJs5N3_Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.