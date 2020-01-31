When Patrick Gardner took over the Lebo girls basketball program, he had high hopes it would achieve a new level.
So far, so good.
The Wolves navigated 11 lead changes and five ties to defeat Hartford, 48-42, in the Lyon County League Tournament semifinal round on Friday evening, advancing to the program’s first championship meeting since 2002.
“That’s why I wanted to be there,” he said. “I think that they’ve understood that they’ve had plenty of opportunities in the past few years and they’ve always kind of fallen short on the girls end.”
The last time the Wolves advanced to this point? Gardner was a junior in high school. Now, he’s guiding a roster laden with a variety of classes in pursuit of the next step — a trophy.
It wasn’t until the third quarter that the margin between the two grew beyond four points in the back-and-forth shootout. Hartford used a 10-0 run in the third to take the lead and push it to six at 31-25.
A 3-pointer from Abby Peek stopped the Jaguars’ streak and started an 11-0 stretch for the Wolves moving into the fourth.
“We definitely hit a lot more shots than we did against them when we played them (during the regular season),” said Peek, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “That definitely helped us and then just executing what we needed to do, especially ... not having lots of turnovers.”
The Wolves appeared poised down the final few minutes, working the clock to their advantage and making enough free throws to remain in front.
“I’m very proud of the way they handled themselves, very proud of the seniors that I have on this group,” Gardner said. “They haven’t gotten to experience anything like this and this is something that we want to make sure we got to (experience) before (they left). I’m very, very pleased with our effort, the way we stayed composed. We could’ve easily folded there when we got down six in the third. But we called a timeout, we regrouped and we knew what it would take, it took defense. We did it that way and we were up one at the end of the third quarter.”
Next up comes the daunting task of an undefeated Olpe team that has won 15 of the last 18 LCL Tournament titles.
“We’re going to have hit shots tomorrow,” Peek said. “We’re going to have to play tough defense against Olpe, they’re a really good team.”
LHS 9 11 13 15 — 48
HHS 11 8 13 10 — 42
Lebo: Peek 16, Schrader 10, Tackitt 5, Tollefson 4, Moore 13.
Hartford: B. Darbyshire 12, Kelley 9, Breshears 12, Finnerty 8, Baker 1.
Olpe girls 62, Burlingame 34
The Olpe girls had their hands full in the first half against Burlingame during their Lyon County League Tournament semifinal on Friday night.
Yet, the Eagles stayed the course and eventually found enough of a stride in a 62-34 victory over Burlingame.
“We struggled a lot defensively,” junior Marley Heins said. “We’re excited to get back in the gym (Saturday) and work on that, hopefully get better at it.”
Even allowing the game to remain close through the first 10 minutes or so, the Eagles finally got some separation midway through the second quarter as Burlingame’s shots slowed.
“We were just a step slow on everything,” Olpe Head Coach Jesse Nelson said. “All the things that we usually do defensively, we got a way from and ... were kind of sitting back on our heels a little bit. On the night, we executed offense really well, but our defensive end was not very good.”
It was still enough for Olpe to remain undefeated and advance to the LCL Tournament Championship Game for the 15th time in the last 18 years. The Eagles will face Lebo, in a rematch from just eight days ago that Olpe won handily.
“Every game you throw (the ball) up and go again,” Nelson said. “We’ll have to play better than we did tonight to win that game. I always think the more times you play somebody, the advantage goes to the team that lost last time, it’s easier to get ready. We’ll have to come in tomorrow and be a lot better than we were tonight.”
Heins and Maya Bishop each scored 15 points for Olpe, while Megan Giffin scored a game-high 16 for Burlingame, all coming in the first half.
Burlingame will face Hartford in the third place game on Saturday, scheduled to start at approximately 4 p.m.
BHS 16 8 3 7 — 34
OHS 22 16 12 12 — 62
Burlingame: Punches 6, Winters 4, Giffin 16, Lewis 4, Masters 2, Shaffer 2.
Olpe: M. Smith 14, Steffes 3, Davis 9, Heins 15, Bishop 15, Fisher 1, M. Broyles 1, L. Broyles 4.
Lebo Boys 48, Olpe 38
Even as senior Kaden Ott was whistled for his fourth foul with more than three minutes to play, Lebo Head Coach Dwayne Paul felt there was no option but to stick with his 6-6 senior.
“What kind of coach doesn’t trust his players? I trust my guys,” Paul said. “If you know your players, you know what they can and cannot do ... maybe it’s not (true) for everybody, but for him it’s not a problem. He knows what he should and should not do.”
Ott scored seven of his nine in the second half and provided a handful of blocks on the defensive end to give the Wolves a chance.
That all after Olpe led by as many as seven late in the first half.
The game saw a swing in the third quarter, as Lebo got a 3-pointer from Devan McEwen to open the second half. Another three, from Andrew Bailey, cut the deficit even more.
It was Ott who gave Lebo its first lead of the second half. It was McEwen who gave the Wolves the lead for good with a trifecta of free throws early in the fourth.
“It means a lot to us, it means a lot to this community,” Paul said. “Olpe being Olpe, they came out and they fought and fought and fought. I was glad to see our guys overcome some adversity. A lot of teams, they get down seven, eight to Olpe and they don’t necessarily (have the ability) to come back like that. I was proud of our guys, the way they battled.”
“You can’t simulate their physicality, you can’t simulate their defense. We knew what to expect. We wanted to make them work for it and I thought we made them work for it tonight.”
After scoring almost at will in Lebo a week ago, Jordan Barnard scored just once for the Eagles, while it was Damon Redeker who carried Olpe’s offensive output with a 21-point effort. McEwen scored 22 for Lebo.
But it wasn’t enough. Olpe will play Burlingame in the third place game late Saturday afternoon and Lebo is back in the mix for the trophy.
“It means a lot,” Ott said. “We worked all offseason to get here. Everybody’s put in time and the work and it’s finally paying off.”
LHS 11 8 13 16 — 48
OHS 13 13 4 8 — 38
Lebo: Grimmett 1, Reese 4, McEwen 22, Bailey 9, Ott 9, Ferguson 3.
Olpe: Robert 6, Barnard 2, D. Hoelting 8, D. Redeker 21, Soyez 1.
Madison boys 42, Burlingame 34
The Madison boys staved off a rallying push from Burlingame on Friday night, advancing to the Lyon County League Tournament Championship game with a 42-34 victory.
After leading by eight at halftime, Burlingame closed within one entering the final four minutes of the game before the Bulldogs were able pull away once more.
Madison returns to the LCO Tournament Championship Game for the first time since 2012.
Burlingame will face Olpe in the third place game at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
BHS 10 11 8 5 — 34
MHS 13 16 4 9 — 42
Burlingame: Quaney 9, Noonan 6, Tyson 6, Kline 6, Robinson 5, Biggs 2.
Madison: Stutesman 13, Harrison 7, Engle 7, Buettner 6, Rayburn 6, Wolgram 3.
