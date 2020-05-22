George “Dan” Daniel Potts Jr., of Emporia, KS, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 87.
Dan was born to parents George Sr. and Hesse (Smith) Potts on February 18, 1933 in Dunivan, KS near Valley Falls. He grew up as the sixth of seven children and graduated from Kings Creek High School (Lenoir, NC). He enlisted in the Army and served as a Corporal during the Korean War. In 1955 he married Lois (Jacobson) Potts in Bentonville, AR. After being honorably discharged he got a job at M. Katch & CO, Topeka, KS.
Dan and Lois Moved to Emporia, KS in 1961. Dan and Lois had a child in 1966, Lori Lynn (Potts) Kroboth. Dan managed Temp. CO for 30 years until retiring. He continued to work for the Emporia School District the next eleven years as a bus driver.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Lori Lynn Kroboth (Frank) of Wilson; his sister, Rosa (Potts) Miller of Lenoir, NC; three grandchildren, Gabrielle Nicole LeSage of Salina, Dalton Jacob Potts-LeSage of Wilson, and Cassidy Danielle Kroboth of Wilson; great-granddaughter, Chloe Danielle NaQuin of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Potts; his parents, George Sr. and Hesse Potts; his sisters, Dorothy Sheldon, Floy Austin, Lucy Potts, Barbara Potts, and Nancy Potts.
Dan will be remembered for his love of cars and racing. He loved the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Cremation is planned. A service will occur at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences at this time, sent through the funeral home website,
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturge-Weber Foundation, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.