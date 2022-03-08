Courtesy the League of Women Voters Kansas
March 1: No votes were taken in the House or Senate.
March 2-House
SB 358 would allow financing from the Public Water Supply Loan Fund for public water supply projects that acquire water through a water transfer. It would further amend the definition of “project” by removing the restriction that project does not include any project related to the diversion or transportation of water acquired through a water transfer. The vote was: Yeas 121; Nays 0; Absent or not voting: 4. Rep. Highland, Schreiber and E. Smith voted Yea.
Sub. for SB 101 would amend the definition of and regulate the operations of electric-assisted bicycles (e-bikes), defined as a bicycle with two or three wheels, a saddle, fully operative pedals for human propulsion, and an electric motor. The vote was: Yeas 86; Nays 35; Absent or not voting: 4. Rep. Highland, Schreiber and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 62 would amend state standards for free school-administered vision screenings to add new definitions and amend others; modify the frequency of the vision screenings to specify the grade levels and specific circumstances under which the screenings would occur; provide for vision screenings for students in accredited nonpublic schools; require screenings be performed by a vision screener who would follow the most recent state vision screening guidelines; and require vision screening results and any necessary referral for an examination by an ophthalmologist or optometrist be reported to the parents or guardians of the student. The vote was: Yeas 115; Nays 6; Absent or not voting: 4. Rep Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
March 2-Senate
The following appointments were submitted by the Governor for approval by the Senate.
On the appointment to the Kansas Employment Security Board of Review: Connor Cross, Term ends March 15, 2025. The vote was: Yeas 37; Absent or Not Voting 3. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
On the appointment to the Kansas Employment Security Board of Review: Dawn McClure, Term ends June 30, 2024. The vote was: Yeas 37; Absent or Not Voting 3.
On the appointment to the Kansas Employment Security Board of Review: Amber Neises, Term ends June 30, 2024. The vote was: Yeas 37; Absent or Not Voting 3. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
On the appointment to the Kansas Employment Security Board of Review: Pamela Pierce, Term ends June 30, 2024. The vote was: Yeas 37; Absent or Not Voting 3. Sen. Longbine voted Yeas.
As recommended by the Committee on Education and the Governor on the appointment to the State Board of Regents: Carl Ice; Term ends June 30, 2025. The vote was: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2.
On the appointment to the State Board of Regents: Cynthia Lane; Term ends June 30, 2025. The vote was: Yeas 23; Nays 11; Present and Passing 4; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
On the appointment to the State Board of Regents: Winton Winter, Term ends June 30, 2025. The vote was: Yeas 24; Nays 9; Present and Passing 5; Absent or Not Voting
Bill descriptions and daily journals of the Kansas Legislature can be accessed through the Legislature website: http://www.kslegislature.org/
Previous voting records of local legislators during the current legislative section may be read at the Emporia League of Women Voters’ website: https://www.lwvemporia.org/
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton, and Susan Fowler.
