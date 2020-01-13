Marjorie “Marge” A. Gibb, 93, died January 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Living Center, Marion. She was born October 24, 1926, in Newton to William B. and Ida Mae (Harless) Pringle. Marge graduated from Elmdale High School in 1944. She was a member of Elmdale United Methodist Church.
On March 24, 1947, she married Harold E. “Doug” Gibb in Hutchinson. He died November 14, 1985.
Marge loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bird watching. She spent much of her life in Elmdale, moving to Cottonwood Falls in 1989.
Marge is survived by: children, Doug Gibb and wife Connie Fortner of Lenexa, Steve Gibb and wife Carla of Charlotte, NC, Nancy Horst and husband Mike of Elmdale, Virginia Swanson and husband Randy of Wichita; grandchildren, Brooke Hurley, Lindsey White, Jennifer Horst, Emily Packebush, Stephen Edwards, Evan Edwards; 7 great grandchildren; and one great great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Billy Pringle and Elizabeth Mitchell.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Elmdale United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Elmdale Stoehr G.A.R. Cemetery. The casket will remain closed and no visitation is planned. Memorials may be made to Chase County Senior Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.