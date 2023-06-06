Visit Manhattan, Visit Emporia, Visit Topeka and Explore Lawrence have announced the official launch of the MET&L Prairie Pour Tour, a new initiative showcasing the vibrant beer, wine and spirits scene of northeast Kansas.
This innovative virtual trail connects 14 premier brewery, winery and distillery destinations, offering an exciting opportunity to explore rich flavors and experiences available in the sunflower state.
The MET&L Prairie Pour Tour aims to elevate the reputation of northeast Kansas as a top-tier destination for beer, wine and spirit enthusiasts. This collaborative effort was made possible through a partnership between Visit Manhattan, Visit Emporia, Visit Topeka, and Explore Lawrence — namesake communities behind the “METL” acronym.
The four travel organizations have joined forces, pooling resources to highlight the region’s unique and diverse craft-beverage industry. A $10,000 grant from Kansas Tourism is supporting the effort.
Participants embarking on the MET&L Prairie Pour Tour will have the chance to discover hidden gems across northeast Kansas, while indulging in exquisite tastings and the warm hospitality of local artisans. A total of 14 breweries, wineries and distilleries have signed on to be part of the Pour Tour in 2023.
“The MET&L Prairie Pour Tour celebrates a strong spirit of collaboration among the communities of northeast Kansas, demonstrating our collective commitment to promoting tourism and spurring economic growth in the region,” said Visit Emporia director Lelan Dains. “We are proud to partner with our METL peers and Kansas Tourism to make this initiative possible, and we look forward to seeing both Kansans and newcomers help make the tour a success.”
Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon agreed.
“I’m proud to be working with our peer communities in the region on this joint tourism effort that celebrates and highlights the artistry and passion of the craft-beverage industry in northeast Kansas,” Dixon said. “Through this partnership, we’re encouraging both visitors and Kansas residents to set out on an unforgettable journey of flavor and hospitality. It should be a fun program that generates new business for area brewers and vendors, while shining a light on some of the incredible establishments and communities that call Kansas, ‘Home.’”
“The new MET&L Prairie Pour Tour brings together the best of northeast Kansas’ craft-beverage scene, offering an exciting and unique opportunity to savor the flavors of our region,” added Kim Anspach, executive director of Explore Lawrence. “We invite everyone to grab their Pour Tour digital passport and join us on this virtual trail to experience the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship that our local breweries, wineries and distilleries have to offer.”
“By connecting 14 remarkable locations across northeast Kansas, the MET&L Prairie Pour Tour enables us to showcase the diversity and quality of these unique beverage businesses that make each of our partner communities so great,” said Marcia Rozell, director of Visit Manhattan. “We hope locals and visitors alike will rock out with us on this exciting new tour, whether they’re rediscovering our region’s offerings or supporting some of these local businesses for the first time.”
Those hoping to embark on the Prairie Pour Tour are encouraged to visit PrairiePourTour.com to view all participating locations and to sign up for a digital passport that allows patrons to check in at each establishment. Earn points this year with each check-in for the chance to snag a MET&L tour poster, or a tour poster and t-shirt bundle. Check in at all locations by Dec. 31 to be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win one of four prizes valued up to $500.
Patrons must be 21 years or older to enjoy alcoholic beverages at participating locations. Follow along with the Pour Tour on social media by visiting https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092348990962.
