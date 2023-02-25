The Emporia School District is offering grief support to the school community following the death of a 10th grade student Thursday.
Allison Hess, the daughter of Kari and Eric Hess of Emporia, died Thursday. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been revealed.
USD 253 community relations manager Lyndel Landgren said the district was sending its condolences to the family.
"Earlier this evening we were made aware that Emporia High School has experienced the death of a current student, 10th grader Allison Hess," Landgren said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the Hess family during this difficult time. At the schools, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students and staff."
Landgren said counselors would be available at the high school from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, and throughout next week.
The district also canceled Friday's basketball games. Landgren said senior recognition activities for basketball, band, dance, and cheer student-athletes would be rescheduled to a later date.
Landgren said the district understands there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what happened and encouraged the community to be supportive and open with their feelings.
"At the schools, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students and their families do their best to continue regular learning and planned activities as soon as possible," the district said in an email to patrons. "This plan has evolved from the district's experience with death in the past and the advice of mental health professionals from the community.
"Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines for discussing death and reactions as a result. There will be additional support personnel available to students who need special attention. We will try to maintain as normal of a routine and structure as the situation allows."
CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham said grief impacts everyone differently, and it’s important to be aware of the different emotions that may come up in light of the news.
“Some common emotional reactions could include feeling shock, numbness, exhausted, guilt, anger, sadness,” she said. “Beyond emotional response, individuals may experience other reactions like difficulty with focus, searching for meaning, intrusive thoughts, rumination, taking responsibilities for things that are unknown or out of their control, and blame.”
Sleep disturbances or physical ailments like stomach aches or nausea may arise. People may seek comfort from their loved ones, while others may push people away. Others might get angry or be focused on seeking meaning.
“The variance in symptoms can come all at once, one at a time and back and forth,” she said, adding it was important for people to keep routines as much as possible, tell stories and talk to others, surround themselves with support. “Give yourself grace in that it is hard and give yourself permission to feel a variety of emotions.”
Cunningham said there are a number of ways to support people in grief as well, including talking to them about it, staying in touch and just giving them time and remembering that everyone experiences grief differently.
“The reality is that moving through grief takes time, support and compassion,” Cunningham said.
Beacon for Hope executive director Melissa Owen agreed that now is an especially important time to speak with teens about how they are feeling as they process the news.
“A lot of times teens, they like to internalize their feelings. They don't like to talk about things that are difficult to talk about,” Owen said. “So, it's very important as adults, that we open that conversation for them and create that safe space. Let them know that they understand how much they cared about their friend and how much they know they're going to miss them and that it's going to be a loss for them and just given that non-judgmental support.”
Owen said the grief cycle is not linear and everyone will react in different ways. It is important not to rush anyone through their emotions.
“Realize that emotions at times will be high. There'll be moments of peacefulness for everybody that's impacted and then there'll be those moments of deep sadness,” she said. “Just being patient and being able to keep that door open.
“Let them process it. Give them time to feel what they're feeling and to get the resources and the help that they need while doing it,” she added.
Owen encouraged anyone struggling to reach out to internal resources, as well as community mental health professionals, such as Crosswinds or other private providers. For parents, school staff members and community members, Owen said it is important to utilize the resources around you to better serve those affected by the tragedy.
“Really, coming together and that peer to peer support, as adults, is so important as well,” she said. “Having those times to have somebody that could be the head of that, can help facilitate the conversation. Having that opportunity to have those small groups and to be able to break down together. Being able to take that time that they need for themselves, so then they can better serve the students that they're involved with in the school system.
“It's so hard when we lose somebody who is so young and oftentimes, we as parents often go through this scenario and your head about your own kids, about losing them. It's important that we focus on supporting the family that has lost their child,” she added. “It's so important to give their condolences, but not over inundate them with support. Give them time to heal, give them space that they need. I think it's so important as a community that they know that we're supporting them from the outside and that when they're ready to receive that direct support from us, that we're here.”
Those needing some extra support during this difficult time can call CrossWinds (after hours) at 620-343-2626 or (during regular business hours) 620-343-2211, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Lifeline is available in English and Spanish. A Crisis Text Line is also available at 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.