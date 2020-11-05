Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters recently received a $50,000 matching funds grant from the Kansas Health Foundation, that will benefits programs across the state.
That includes the newly-relaunched KSBBBS Lyon County program, according to Area Manager Dena Russell-Marino, who took on the role in September. The Kansas Health Foundation (KHF) is a philanthropy dedicated to improving the health of all Kansas. KSBBBS was fortunate to receive funds from the KHF at the state level to disburse to all KSBBBS programs across the state.
"KSBBBS Lyon County's portion of that is $1,419.36 that must be matched with community donations to receive the KHF funds," Russell-Marino said.
The Kansas Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the health of all Kansans and envisions "a culture in which every Kansan can make healthy choices where they live, work, and play." Former-KHF CEO Reggie Robinson was a supporter and friend of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and believed in the power of mentoring.
"Reggie cast a vision from the perspective of, 'What is health?' His belief was that health is more holistic than our physical bodies," Russell-Marino said. "Our mentors, 'Bigs' as we call them, change children's lives for the better — forever. Children in our program — 'Littles' — face adversity. Through a consistent relationship with their Bigs, Littles change their perception regarding what is possible for their future. Mentored children do better in school, in personal relationships, and in adulthood."
With just over $1,400 to raise locally, Russell-Marino said every dollar raised here stays right here in the community and helps support one-to-one mentor matches. KSBBBS Serving Lyon County is currently serving 21 matches, with a goal of reaching 51 matches by the end of 2021.
"The gifts we receive from our community and the matching funds from KHF will help us fund operating costs for the program," Russell-Marino said. "Our program has been without local staff since spring 2019 and has not enrolled any new Bigs or Littles to the program since that time."
KSBBBS staff located in Hays managed existing matches during that time, Russell-Marino said, but having a local presence is crucial to the success of the program.
"The KHF dollars and the matching gifts from our community will help us get our feet on the ground as we reintroduce Big Brothers Big Sisters to the community with local staff — and start the ball rolling with new matches," she said.
A local Match Support Specialist, who will be responsible for creating new matches and supervising all matches, will begin Nov. 9.
Donations toward the KHF match opportunity can be made by contacting KSBBBS Serving Lyon County at 620-342-5645, or by mailing a check to KSBBBS Lyon County, PO Box 684, Emporia, KS 66801.
Online donations can be made at kansasbigs.org/donate. Select Lyon County as your designee.
For more information about the Kansas Health Foundation, visit www.kansashealth.org. More information about KSBBBS can be found online at kansasbigs.org.
