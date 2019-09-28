Southfork Band at the VFW
The VFW Post 1980 will welcome the Southfork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce for an evening of music and dancing, 7 p.m. today at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person.
Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of summer and the start of cooler temperatures. Public is welcome to attend.
Car and Dog Wash
The Emporia State University Stingers Dance team will hold a car and dog wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. today in the Sutherland’s parking lot, 1700 Industrial Rd.
Cost is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to help the team attend a national competition in April.
Neosho Rapids Bazaar and Soup Supper
The Neosho Rapids Methodist Church Annual Bazaar and Soup Supper will be held 5:30 p.m. today at the Neosho Rapids Grade School. Supper will be chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, dessert and drink for a free will offering.
There will be a pie auction, silent auction, cake walks, craft and bake tables, cake decorating contest and games for kids. The Bazaar Quilt winner will be drawn.
Michael James Mette in concert
Christian artist Michael James Mette and the MJM7 band will perform a free concert 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 102 Exchange St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, America’s Best Inn and Subway. For more information about the group visit mjm7.band.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “ESU Theatre Homecoming Teaser” presented by the ESU Department of Communication and Theatre. The greeters will be Katie Bacon and Joy Frevert. The Thought of the Day will be given by Bob Grover.
EHS Class of 1958
The Emporia High School Class of 1958 is having a reunion Oct. 4-5. The event will start with attending an EHS football game with special seating Oct. 4 and tours of the Granada Theatre, the Sweet Granada Candy Shop, the Lyon County History Center and the old High School Oct. 5. In the evening the group will meet at the Emporia Country Club at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and a buffet at 6:00 p.m. For reservations please contact Jeanette (Getz) Schmidt at 620-475-3574.
Volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be Oct. 5. The day begins around 8:30 a.m. with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Sertoma Scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Scholarship breakfast will be held from 7 — 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door for All You Can Eat biscuits and gravy or sausage biscuit sandwiches. Meals are served with coffee, milk or juice.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church. Menu items include ham loaf $2.25, chicken pie $2, liver and onions $2.50, a variety of salads and vegetables $.50 each, homemade rolls and cornbread $.50, cake $.75, homemade pie $2.50 per slice, homemade ice cream $.75, and coffee or tea $.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.