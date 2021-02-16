Evergy is reporting that the emergency electricity reductions, which began at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning has ended, but some customers may still be without power.
"We’re working to restore power to affected customers as soon as possible," Evergy said in an email to energy customers, Tuesday afternoon. "The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) continues to operate under emergency energy alerts as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid."
Evergy said additional controlled blackouts to reduce electrical strains may still be required as severe weather conditions continue throughout the region.
"To prepare and stay safe, make sure phones, tablets and other devices are charged," Evergy said in the email. "Also, have an emergency kit on hand with blankets, warm layers of clothes, flashlights and batteries."
