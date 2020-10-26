The Lyon County area saw its first snowfall of the season early Monday and currently remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Today's highs will remain below freezing, with a moderate chance of light snow showers and sleet throughout the early evening. Anywhere between one to three inches of total accumulation is expected according to the National Weather Service, which warns area drivers to "plan on slippery road conditions" that could effect morning and evening commutes.
A hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning with highs eventually reaching the low 30s by late afternoon. A moderate chance of snow and sleet remains before 2 p.m. with a chance of sleet between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a chance of rain after 4 p.m. Overall chance of precipitation is 50%.
A chance for freezing precipitation will remain in the area until Wednesday, with a moderate chance for freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Conditions should switch over to rain that afternoon as temperatures return to the 40s. Overall chance of precipitation is 60%.
The latest road conditions can be found online at kandrive.org. Stay with The Gazette for a list of area closings and cancellations as they develop:
