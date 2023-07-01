The Emporia Gazette
HUTCHINSON — Leap of Faith Martial Arts recently sent a number of competitors to the North American Sport Tae Kwon Do Nationals held in Hutchinson.
Twenty-five competitors, one coach/competitor and two additional coaches took part in the competition.
Coaches Brad, Loi and Annika Douglas were thrilled to take such a big team, especially after all of the hard work their students had put in.
The team brought home banners for 2023 Forms School, Weapons School, Breaking School and Sword Sparring School.
Student Alexandra Gonzalez earned Grand Champion of forms for her age division.
Students also brought home many individual Golds, Silvers and Bronzes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.