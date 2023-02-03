Special to The Gazette
After a nearly three hiatus, the AARP Tax-Aide Program will again be preparing free income tax returns for individuals with simple tax returns.
This service will begin Monday, Feb. 6, and will continue until Wednesday, April 12, at the Emporia Senior Center and Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
Hours at the Emporia Senior Center will be 9 a.m. - noon Monday and Wednesday, while hours at the Emporia State Federal Credit Union are 5 - 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings.
Taxpayers may make appointments by calling the Emporia Senior Center at 620-343-3160 between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Taxpayers are required to bring their social security card and a photo ID along with their previous year’s return and all papers needed to prepare their return. Federal and Kansas returns will be filed electronically to insure security of information.
Individuals are encouraged to file a tax return — even if they aren’t required to do so — to protect against fraudulent use of their social security numbers to obtain refunds.
