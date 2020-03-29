A juvenile cyclist suffered only minor injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck east of Emporia.
At 9:35 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to the scene of an injury accident involving a bicyclist at the 1500 block of Road 175.
According to a Monday morning statement from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Wood was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger west on Road 175 when he struck a westbound juvenile bicyclist. The bicyclist was with a parent and was not wearing a helmet.
Wood was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The bicyclist received minor injuries but, was not transported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.