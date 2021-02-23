The Emporia Lady Spartans Wrestlers placed second overall as a team and qualified six out of 10 wrestlers at Sub-State, last week, prepping them to compete at the state tournament at Wichita’s Hartman Arena, Thursday.
The Lady Spartans are the top eight in the state at their respective weight class.
EHS had three fourth place finishers with Evelin Geronimo at 101, Trinity Ervin at 191, and Megan Olson at 235 all placed 4th. Virginia Munoz took third at 138.
Competing in the finals were Madelyn Griffin at 126, and Hannah Boa at 143, both placing second in their weight classes.
Head Coach Shawn Russell received the Girls Division I Sub-State 2 Coach of the Year award.
