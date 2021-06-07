The Emporia American Legion Post 5 baseball team kicked off its summer 2021 campaign Thursday and played a total of six games over the weekend.
Post 5 split a doubleheader at Ottawa on Thursday, dropping game one 5-1 and winning the nightcap 4-1.
Its one hit in the first contest came from Cade Kohlmeier and its one run scored in the top of the fifth when four out of five batters were hit by pitches.
Hunter Redeker pitched all six innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out five while walking three.
The Post 5 offense rallied in game two, scoring four runs on seven hits. Logan Thomas and Drew Hess both had two hits apiece while Cam Geitz drove in two runs.
Aaron Ross started on the mound, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks across five innings. He was relieved by Kohlmeier, who was brilliant in the final two innings. Kohlmeier allowed no runs on no hits while striking out six and walking none.
On Friday, Post 5 ran into a pair of high-powered offenses, falling to Lawrence 17-6 and El Dorado 18-1.
After falling behind Lawrence 6-0 after in the top of the second, Post 5 scored four runs in the bottom of that frame to pull within two. However, Lawrence continued to pour on the offense throughout the rest of the game, building a lead that proved insurmountable.
El Dorado’s pitching stymied Post 5’s offense, holding it to just three hits. Meanwhile, El Dorado’s offense needed just three innings to score its 18 runs, ending the game early by run rule.
Things didn’t get easier on Saturday, as Post 5 fell 13-0 to the Topeka Scrappers and 18-6 in a rematch with Lawrence.
Post 5 managed four hits against the Scrappers but was unable to put them together to push across a run.
Against Lawrence, Post 5 mirrored its six runs and seven hits from the first matchup between the two, but its six errors were detrimental to its attempt to hang tight.
After the full weekend, Post 5’s record is 1-5. It will return to action against Newton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.