Terry D. Livingston, 71, of Overbrook, KS, formerly of Emporia passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Brookside Retirement Community. Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Hall Cemetery. Associate Pastor Will Ravenstein will officiate.
Terry was born July 22, 1950, in Junction City, KS the son of Paul D. and Pauline (Motter) Livingston.
Terry served in the United States Air Force. After serving in the United States Air Force, he spent several years farming in Osage County, KS. After farming, he went to work for Iowa Beef Processing and Didde Glaser in Emporia, KS. He worked 30 plus years for Kansa Corp and travelled the world extensively. Later, he owned and operated his lawn care service. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Survivors include one brother, Alton R. Livingston of Junction City, KS; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
