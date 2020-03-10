On Feb. 27, an article regarding the termination of long-time EHS social studies instructor Tyler Bosiljevac due to sexual harassment allegations was posted to The Gazette’s website and social media accounts.
Since then, we’ve received daily Facebook and Twitter messages, calls, emails and even in-person questions surrounding the situation. Thursday, The Gazette arranged a sit-down meeting with USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case and USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren to address some of your most common concerns. While district officials declined to offer specific details on any closed or currently-active investigations, plenty of information was given regarding Emporia Public Schools‘ policy on harassment, the self-reporting process and teacher-student relationships. Below are relevant excerpts from the interview:
Q Is this the first time the district has been made aware of any allegations surrounding Mr. Bosiljevac?
A “I’m going to talk in generic terms,” Case said. “I think it’s about the process and the concept … If you look at a number of our board policies, those say that the Board of Education is committed to providing a positive and productive working and learning environment that is free from discrimination including harassment … We start with reviewing that basic policy, then the next question is, ‘What happens when someone believes that policy has been violated?’ For me, it’s a matter of looking at this and saying, ‘Alright, if a student or parent or another staff member believes they have been discriminated against, the next phase is that that needs to be reported to school authority.’ We would say that’s a trusted teacher, counselor or member of the administration. When we receive a concern or complaint, our next step is to investigate that complaint or concern. Once we’ve done an investigation, we will take appropriate action.
“I think one of the challenges you’re seeing [in this situation] is what I would call a lot of hearsay and stuff from a lot of people just on social media chiming in. With any person who has a concern, it has to go through the proper channels. We cannot investigate social media. So, I think our stance would be that we want to make sure people know that if you’re a student who observes something — and maybe it didn’t even happen to you, but you observe it happen to someone else — but if you observe it and believe its a violation of the policy, then your job is to report that. Without specific information being reported, it’s hard for us to follow up on it.”
Q Does the district have any specific policy regarding sexual harassment or other Title IX matters? Do students have to fill out specific forms to make reports?
A “If you have concerns, let us know and we’ll investigate with the right lens, if you will” Case said. “Every situation is different, so I think that’s part of the challenge. We deal with concerns that are brought to us every day, and those could be concerns ranging from someone not agreeing with disciplinary action that was taken, it could be someone with concerns about something that was said at a ballgame. There’s this whole gamut of concerns, and they all take on a little different life in terms of how we investigate them … In this situation, I believe we initially asked students to write down some information and then we also had individual interviews with those students.
Q What does the district do to educate teachers and students about what behavior is or isn’t appropriate in their relationships?
A “We’re still doing some reflection on that piece,” Case said. “I guess what I would say now is that students and parents have access every year to student handbooks. We do go over the highlights of the student handbook, and if you go to the student handbook, you’ll see a number of discrimination topics addressed in there … I’m talking specifically about the high school-level now, but we do have conversations with students in our CAP classes that can range from bullying to whatever else, it’s a full range of topics … Any time we have what I would refer to as a major issue — and this is definitely something we consider to be a major issue — we reflect on it. We sit down with our team and we reflect on ‘How do we handle it?’ first of all. Second of all, we ask ‘What do we need to do going forward?’ I think we’ve had some initial conversations, some deep conversations, on how the situation was handled. We’ve also had some beginning conversations about what’s next and what we can do differently. So, I think that’s a phase we’re in right now.
“I would like to address some of our staff training, too. As we’ve looked, at the beginning of each school year we have a safety training that we do with staff and that safety training covers a lot of topics, and included in that is bullying, sexual harassment, etc. I would also say that in the last four years during our administrative meetings, we spent quite a bit of time with an attorney covering these topics … We had an attorney come in and spend an hour to an hour and a half talking about the whole staff-student relationship piece, and even the changing role of social media…”
Q Does the district have any special rules in play regarding teachers and students contacting each other outside of school on social media?
A “I think that social media is a challenge and a bit of a double-edged sword, if you will,” Case said. “We have a teacher code of ethics, and if we look at that, it basically states: ‘As a professional, our relationships with students need to be professional. It doesn’t matter whether you’re sitting across from a student in a classroom, talking to them in the hallway, or whether you’re on social media. Whatever the environment, it’s our goal to have professional relationships.’
“I think there can also be some good things with social media … We have opportunities to interact with and engage with people in a positive way with social media. I don’t want to take that away from people. I think we’re in an age where a lot of our stakeholders use social media, and we use social media with our school accounts to communicate with people.”
Q Plenty of accusations about current employees have been made on social media the last few days. When something like this happens, do you ever consider placing a teacher on leave until an investigation is done?
A “With that, this is what I would go back to,” Case said. “The process is, that if a student or parent had a concern, that concern needs to be brought to a school official’s attention. I would just say that if anyone has concerns now or in the future, they need to be brought to the administration’s attention. We can’t investigate until we have that person bring us their concern. Once we do have it, we will investigate it in a timely manner and take appropriate action.”
Q What resources exist for students/patrons needing to make reports? What are ways to contact the district outside of school hours?
A “We do have a staff directory on our website that has everybody’s email,” Landgren said. “Somebody could potentially find that, and email Mr. Case at 6 o’clock at night or 7 o’clock in the morning. Whatever the situation, he’s going to get that … I feel like we try to keep everybody very accessible and approachable. It’s just a matter of letting us know.
“One of the things we talked in great detail over the last couple of weeks with this process and even more so in the last few days is that we just want to get the message out there that any student or staff member that experiences concerns — no matter what that concern may be — should please speak out and tell someone. Along with that, we have great support services that can help … we have people available to assist, they just need to let somebody know... If you see something, say something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.