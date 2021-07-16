The Emporia Gazette
Emporia State volleyball has announced its 2021 schedule, which includes 29 matches, 11 of which will be played in White Auditorium.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets did not play in the fall of 2020 and ran through a short 16-match exhibition schedule in the spring, during which they went 2-14 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA South.
They will open the year at the Southeastern Classic in Durant, Okla., against Texas A&M-Commerce at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3. They will also square off with UT-Tyler, Southeastern Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene that weekend.
The following weekend, Emporia State will return to Kansas to compete in the Tiger Classic in Hays. On Sept. 10, it will take on Adams State and Black Hills State, and then on Sept. 11, it will take on Southwest Minnesota State and Cameron.
The Hornets will kick off MIAA action at Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 17, followed by matches at Fort Hays State on Sept. 18 and at Washburn on Sept. 21.
They will finally play at home on Sept. 23 against Central Missouri, followed by five more home matches against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 1, Newman on Oct. 2, Pittsburg State on Oct. 8, Missouri Southern on Oct. 9 and Fort Hays State on Oct. 11.
On Oct. 15, Emporia State will head back out on the road to play Missouri Western and then Northwest Missouri on Oct. 16.
The Hornets will sandwich a road match at Central Missouri on Oct. 23 between two home matches against Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn on Oct. 19 and 26 respectively.
Then they will take road trips to Newman on Oct. 29, Central Oklahoma on Oct. 30, Missouri Southern on Nov. 5 and Pittsburg State on Nov. 6 before playing a non-conference match against William Jewell on Nov. 9 at White Auditorium.
The Hornets will wrap up the regular season with home matches against Northwest Missouri on Nov. 12 and Missouri Western on Nov. 13, which will be Senior Day.
The MIAA Tournament is slated for Nov. 15-20.
2021 Emporia State Volleyball Schedule
Southeastern Classic (Durant, Okla.)
Sep 3 vs. Texas A&M — Commerce
Sep 3 vs. UT — Tyler
Sep 4 at Southeastern Oklahoma
Sep 4 vs. Southern Nazarene
---
Tiger Classic (Hays, Kan.)
Sept. 10 vs. Adams State
Sept. 10 vs. Black Hills State
Sept. 11 vs. Southwest Minnesota State
Sept. 11 vs. Cameron
---
- Sept. 17 at Nebraska-Kearney
- Sept. 18 at Fort Hays State
- Sept. 21 at Washburn
- Sept. 23 Central Missouri
- Oct. 1 Central Oklahoma
- Oct. 2 Newman
- Oct. 8 Pittsburg State
- Oct. 9 Missouri Southern
- Oct. 11 Fort Hays State
- Oct. 15 at Missouri Western
- Oct. 16 at Northwest Missouri
- Oct. 19 Nebraska — Kearney
- Oct. 23 at Central Missouri
- Oct. 26 Washburn
- Oct. 29 at Newman
- Oct. 30 at Central Oklahoma
- Nov. 5 at Missouri Southern
- Nov. 6 at Pittsburg State
Nov. 9 William Jewell (Mo.)
- Nov. 12 Northwest Missouri
- Nov. 13 Missouri Western
Nov. 15-20 MIAA Tournament
MIAA regular season match
