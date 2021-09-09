The 900 - 1000 block of Rural Street will be shut down for most of the day, according to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center.
Burnap Brothers is performing work in the area.
Work is expecting to be completed in about eight hours — around 5 p.m.
