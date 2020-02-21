An Oklahoma woman who is accused of abandoning her non-verbal grandson with autism at a Greenwood County rest area appeared in Greenwood County Magistrate Court earlier this week.
Janie Gill made the appearance after she was extradited from Phelps County, Missouri, on a governor’s warrant. Deputies brought Gill, 69, from Missouri after she failed to appear in Greenwood County Court last year.
Gill is charged in Greenwood County with aggravated child endangerment and interference with law enforcement, both Level 9 nonperson felonies. The charges allege that Gill, while traveling through Kansas, left her non-verbal, teenage grandson at the Beaumont Rest Area on US Highway 400. She also has pending charges in Oklahoma from the same incident.
Gill said she did not appear on her last bench warrant as she was in the hospital in Missouri because her husband had tried to kill her, throwing her down the stairs and breaking her hip and back in two places. She claimed to have not received any treatment while she was incarcerated in the Phelps County jail.
However, at her first appearance in Dec. 2018, Gill requested a bond reduction to be able to get a hip replacement. Greenwood County Attorney Joe Lee told the court that Gill had approximately 30 alias names that she has used in the past and has previous convictions for fraud. Her request was denied and she was given a $40,000 cash surety bond and extradited to Oklahoma at that time to face charges there.
On Feb. 18, 2020, Gill filed her own motion to dismiss charges in Greenwood County, which she claims is based on a Habeas Corpus federal 180-day writ filed on July 29, 2019, which expired on Jan. 25, 2020. Gill claims to have been housed in the Phelps County Jail in Missouri, and has been available to the courts since June 28, 2019.
Magistrate Judge Phyllis K. Webster set a preliminary hearing on March 20, 2020, during which she will appear with her attorney and present her motions. Gill is currently in the Greenwood County Jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.