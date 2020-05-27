Donald Duane Dix

Early morning on May 18th,
2020 Donald ‘Don’ Duane Dix
passed away peacefully in his home
surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on November 8th,
1936 in Burdick, KS the son of Nina
Mae Revo and Philip Sheridan Dix.
Don grew up on rural farm where
he and his six siblings acquired
their work ethics. Don told many stories of his
youth. One story Don told was listening to the
B-24 airplanes at the Herington airbase take off and
fly over their farm house. Don’s love of airplanes
spanned his entire life time.
Don attended elementary school in a one room
school house with his siblings. Don graduated from
Burdick High School in 1954 and enlisted in the
United States Air Force in 1956. Don was on active
duty in the Air Force until 1960 and Air Force
Reserves until 1962 as a radio electronic specialist.
After the Air Force Don started a lifetime career
with the Federal Aviation Administration that
spanned 45 years.
Don met the love of his life Linda Marie Bie hler
in 1963 and in 1964 they married in Herington, KS.
Don and Linda were blessed with three children
and enjoyed a happy and full life f or those 56
blissful years together.
Don lived a very blessed life and during his
lifetime touched so many lives. He was a devoted
husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly
missed by all who knew him. During his retirement
he spent many hours volunteering at hospice,
Lyon Co. Senior Sheriff Patrol, and several other
organizations.
Don was a member of the American Legion,
involved with the American Legion Post 5 honor
guard and taught American flag etiquette to youth.
Don loved the outdoors. He was a conservationist
of the land and enjoyed all animals. He enjoyed
hunting and fishing and proudly passed this love of
the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Don was a believer. He was a member of the
Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda Marie of
Emporia, KS; his children, Kevin (Annette) Dix
of Manhattan, KS, Donna (Mike) Uhl of Admire,
KS, Danica (Scott) Case of Reading, KS; and his
beloved grandchildren, Philip, Fionna, Krista, Attie,
Trinity and Rope. Don was preceded in death by his
beloved Yorkie, ‘Muffy’.
In light of the COVID-19 regulations, cremation
and a private graveside service is planned. A funeral
mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations be made
to Hand in Hand Hospice, 1201 West 12th Ave.,
Emporia, KS 66801 or American Legion - P ost 5,
2921 W 12th, Emporia, KS 66801. Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.
DONALD DUANE DIX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.