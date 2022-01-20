Special to The Gazette
TOPEKA – Kansas Day — the anniversary of Kansas’ statehood — is Saturday, Jan. 29, and the state has planned a number of activities to mark the occasion.
While many Kansans have fond school-time memories of the holiday, the event isn’t limited to classrooms. Kansas Tourism, the Kansas Historical Society, and the Kansas State Department of Education have partnered to elevate Kansas Day “To the Stars.”
There are several virtual events open for all Kansans to enjoy:
Kansas State Capitol Virtual Dome Tour | Available Now: A video documenting the breathtaking 296-step Capitol Dome Tour has been released via the Kansas Historical Society Education YouTube Channel.
Kansas Day Social Media Toolkit | Available Now: Kansas Tourism invites those who love our state to celebrate Kansas Day by posting a social media salute or printing a free poster to display your Kansas pride. Full details are available at TravelKS.com/KansasDay.
Kansas Day in the Classroom | Available Now: The official headquarters for school celebrations is here! You’ll find lessons, activities, Kansas trivia and so much more available for download.
‘S is for Sunflower: A Kansas Alphabet’ Reading featuring Kansas Youth | January 19: The Kansas State Department of Education has partnered with elementary schools across the state to create a video read-along of the popular children’s book “S is for Sunflower: A Kansas Alphabet” (written and illustrated by Kansans). This video, narrated by Kansas elementary school students, will be posted on the Kansas Historical Society YouTube Channel and the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page.
Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest | January 28: Winners in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest will be announced. Video messages and congratulations will be released as part of the virtual announcement from Lieutenant Governor David Toland and Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society. The statewide contest invited students in first through 12th grade to shoot photographs based on the theme, Favorite Place in Kansas in 2021. The annual contest is sponsored by the legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. Videos will be posted on the Kansas Historical Society Education YouTube Channel and the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page.
‘To the Stars’ – A Kansas Day Celebration | January 29: Kansas Tourism will launch a new video inspiring exploration of our great state. While the video’s content is a surprise, we can tell you that it will feature remarkable Kansans who have volunteered to help us celebrate. The video will be posted on Kansas Tourism’s YouTube and social channels at 7:30 a.m. on Kansas Day. You can also find last year’s video here.
Kansas Tourism, a division of the Department of Commerce, aims to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts that tourism has on our state and local communities. To plan your Kansas adventure, visit TravelKS.com.
The Kansas Historical Society aims to actively preserve and share Kansas history by collecting, preserving, and interpreting state history. To learn more, visit kshs.org.
The Kansas State Department of Education (www.ksde.org) provides leadership and support for student learning through oversight of a variety of state and federal programs designed to provide access and services to all Kansas K-12 students and to improve teaching strategies. The Kansas State Department of Education ensures compliance with all state and federal education laws and regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.