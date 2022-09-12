MILLER - David L. Parks, 63, passed away, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home near Miller.
David Lawrence Parks was born on June 6, 1959 in Emporia, the son of Lawrence and Shirley N. (Johnson) Parks. He graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1977.
He was joined in marriage to Sarah Phillips on September 30, 2005. They moved back to the family farm near Miller in December of 2020.
David was a talented carpenter and handyman. He retired in 2021 after spending 15 years as an apartment maintenance technician.
He loved his family, horses, motorcycles and rock n’ roll.
David will be forever remembered by his wife, Sarah of the home; three sons, Damon (Stacy) Parks of Omaha, Nebraska, James (Kelsey) Parks of North Carolina and Jordan (Emmy) Parks of Emporia; two sisters, Carolyn (Ron) Duncan of Shawnee, Kansas and Dianne (Paul) Stapleton of Billings, Missouri; a brother, Duane (Chris) Parks of Osage City and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Miller United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lord’s Herd or Tunnel to Towers and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences can be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
