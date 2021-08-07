Strong City — Ad Astra Per Aspera, To the Stars Through Difficulties comes to mind when thinking back on the last year.
Come see the 16th annual quilt display at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 - 6. This year’s display will feature quilts made during COVID. Quilting was a tranquil relief and outlet for many. The quilts will be displayed in the historic barn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days.
Once again, the fun activity of voting for your favorite quilt has returned to the show. On Monday, Sept. 6th at 1 p.m., the winner will be announced.
If you have a quilt you would like to display, please call the preserve at 620-273-8494 (hit 270) and drop the quilt(s) at the Visitor Center by Aug. 30, allowing time for the staff to process each quilt. Come to the preserve and see the masterpieces created over this last year.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks and how your park inspires you – both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at (620) 273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas .
