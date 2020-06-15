Lyon County saw an almost equal rise in recoveries and new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from Lyon County Public Health.
Ten new recoveries and eight new positives were reported, bringing the county's overall case total to 473 Monday afternoon. Recoveries now total 419, with 47 active cases still ongoing.
Six local patients remain hospitalized — a number that has remained constant since May 29. There have been six deaths in the county related to the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, there have been 11,419 cases across 91 counties. In all, 245 deaths have been reported as of 9 a.m. Monday.
Today marks the highest number of active cases to date in the US... with nearly 2.2 million cases and quickly approaching 120,000 deaths. Reopening seems to have been a mistake, but it's what "conservative" Republicans with "values" around the country demanded, so here we are. Parents might as well start making preparations for homeschooling again next year. You can thank all the people running around without masks and people who have downplayed this pandemic the last 4 months.
