Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Oct. 16
Vicious animal, 1000 Rural St., 10:33 a.m.
Investigative case, within city limits, 11:48 a.m.
Citizen community contact, E. 6th Ave. and Union St., 11:59 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Rd., 1:03 p.m.
Missing person, 100 W. 11th Ave., 4:40 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Traffic stop, 1000 Sylvan St., 11:05 p.m.
Bar check for violations, 500 E. 12th Ave., 11:05 p.m.
Oct. 17
Traffic stop, 600 Prairie St., 12:43 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 10 W. 6th Ave., 2 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 3000 W. 18th Ave., 3:13 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 E. Logan Ave., 6:38 a.m.
Fire - hazmat, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 7:18 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 24th Ave. and Prairie St., 11:13 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., 1:03 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 7:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, 100 W. 13th Ave., 10:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 W. 6th Ave., 10:48 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Oct. 18
Welfare check, information redacted
Alcohol offense, 600 Commercial St., 1:12 a.m.
Traffic stop, 2200 W. Hwy. 50, 2:08 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Moonlight Cir., 11:27 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 11th Ave. and Market St., 3:53 p.m.
Missing person, 500 Congress St., 5:23 p.m.
Monday
Abandoned vehicle, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 2:50 a.m.
Tuesday
Attempt to locate, 200 E. 7th Ave., 1:13 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 10th Ave. and Whildin St., 5:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Stratford Dr. and Bel Are Dr., 9:51 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 500 E. 12th Ave., 10:59 p.m.
Sheriff
Oct. 16
Non-injury accident, 200 W. Hwy. 50, 3:31 p.m.
Investigative case, 400 Mechanic St., 3:52 p.m.
Brush fire, N. Hwy. 99 and Road 370, Admire, 9:08 p.m.
Oct. 17
Vehicle fire, Road 150 and Road U, Neosho Rapids, 2:20 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1100 S. Hwy. 99, 7:45 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2400 N. Hwy. 99, 8:43 p.m.
Oct. 18
Traffic stop, 800 Commercial St., 1:33 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 200 West St., Hartford, 10:50 a.m.
Tuesday
Animal at large, 1800 Road 175, 2:09 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 Burlingame Rd., 7:47 p.m.
Suicide attempt, information redacted
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 1300 Road 343, Allen, 7:37 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Oct. 16
Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:26 a.m.
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:08 a.m.
Oct. 17
Injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 9:55 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:01 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 100 Constitution St., 12:59 p.m.
Criminal damage, 600 W. 5th Ave., 3:24 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 Casa Loma Dr., 6:33 p.m.
Oct. 18
Burglary - in progress, 1100 Merchant St., 12:28 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 7:24 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 700 W. 6th Ave., 8:02 a.m.
Burglary - vehicle, 2400 Graphic Arts Rd., 11:29 a.m.
Tuesday
Hit and run, E. 4th Ave. and Exchange St., 8:14 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 700 East St., 8:30 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1200 Cottonwood St., 10:35 a.m.
Theft - late report, 100 W. 11th Ave., 5:21 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1300 Center St., 7:26 p.m.
Wednesday
Theft - late report, 100 S. Commercial St., 5:48 a.m.
Sheriff
Oct. 17
Theft - late report, 500 Road 260, Americas, 6:14 p.m.
Tuesday
Structure fire, 100 Franklin St., Reading, 8:40 a.m.
