Farmer Derek Klingenberg, the famous YouTube star known for playing his trombone to his cattle, made an appearance at Madison High School recently.
Klingenberg farms near Peabody with his two brothers. He has become famous for many parodies he has done on YouTube such as, “What Does the Farmer Say?” and many others.
Klingenberg also became famous from his video in which he plays his trombone to call in his cattle.
He has traveled around the world thanks to his YouTube videos and the media that has accompanied them.
“Farmer Derek does some really cool editing, such as making the feed wagon go up and down,” Madison student Gavin Isch said. “Pepsi even copied him for a commercial, or so we would like to think. I really think he goes to show that farming can be pretty cool and there is a whole lot more to farming than people think.”
Isch and many of the other students at MHS were excited to see Klingenberg in person and had many questions about how he makes his videos. The students enjoyed getting to hear all about his production methods and how he goes about editing the videos for the final product.
“Farmer Derek is expressing agriculture in a fun way that really relates to today’s generations,” Isch said.
(1) comment
