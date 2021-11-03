Shirleen Frances Holden died peacefully on October 21st, 2021. Shirleen, who was affectionately called Nene by family and friends, was born on Christmas Eve, 1933, in Westphalia, a small village near Olpe, Kansas. Survivors include her two sons, Bret (Jeanne Marie) and Bruce (Randy Bickers), as well as her grandchildren, South (Kirsten), Trent, Piper and Chase, and great grandchildren, Annika and Bengt. She is also survived by her brother, Marvin Schmidt and sister, Dorothy Bowers. Nene will also be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews from the Schmidt and Bowers families, as well as the South and Martha Patterson family for whom she nannied after retiring and considered a part of her extended family.
Nene lived a long and active life, full of joy, enduring faith, hard work and a “never stop” attitude. She grew up in and around the farming community of Olpe, Kansas during the Great Depression and the 2nd World War. She started school at a one-room schoolhouse ½ mile from the family farm, but later moved to St. Joseph’s school in Olpe for junior and senior high school. Prior to graduating in 1951, Shirleen finished 3rd place in a state-wide mathematics competition; however, in the early 50’s women were often steered towards work instead of further education, so she moved to Topeka to find employment. Following a few administrative positions, she took a job with the US Air Force as a civil servant and worked there for nearly 40 years before retiring in the mid 90’s from Langley Air Force base in Hampton, VA. Shirleen was twice named the top civilian in the Air Force during her career. Following retirement, Nene worked as a volunteer, a nanny, a product demonstrator in several grocery stores, and as a “greeter” at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, VA until she finally stopped working at the age of 83 ½.
Shirleen was an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Topeka from 1955 until 1973, Immaculate Conception in Hampton, VA from 1973 until 2003, and Incarnation in Charlottesville, VA from 2003 until her passing. She volunteered in many capacities at all three churches over the years and very much enjoyed her community involvement. Shirleen lived her life according to the gospels – thinking of and helping others was always paramount to seeking self-gratification. Outside of work and the Church, Shirleen was an avid walker, line-dancer, choral singer, reader, and entertaining piano player. She was also a great baker, and a master of crochet who produced beautiful afghans, baby blankets, and prayer shawls at an amazing pace. She liked to travel with friends and relatives and tried to take a cruise every year.
A funeral service and burial for Shirleen will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olpe, KS at 11:00 a.m. on November 6th, 2021. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of either a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.