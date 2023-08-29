Joy Faye Morgan Aug 29, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joy Faye Morgan of Emporia died on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home. She was 77.A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements. 