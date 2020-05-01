Hundreds of area high school seniors would normally be counting down the days until their very last day at area high schools. Instead, the Class of 2020 has found itself in this weird hiatus between high school and the next chapter of their lives.
The typical milestones — like Prom, Senior Week and Graduation — that seniors count on to help transition out of a very special time in their lives, vanished late March when the pandemic set in and shut down all school-related activities.
At The Emporia Gazette we want to make sure the Class of 2020 knows we care by giving them a special platform on which to honor, celebrate and commemorate their accomplishments.
On May 16, graduation weekend, The Gazette will publish, “Celebrating Seniors,” a tribute to the class of 2020. Inside will be the name of every graduating senior, stories about what made this class special, class statistics, and words from principals, teachers and students themselves.
“We know this won’t be a substitute for their graduation ceremony, but we hope it will let them know their community cares about them and wants to celebrate and honor them,” Chris Walker, publisher of The Emporia Gazette, said.
Parents who would like to honor their senior with a photo and a short message can purchase “Grad Ads” inside the special section.
“These are great ways for parents to celebrate their graduates and let them know how proud they are of their accomplishment.” Walker said.
Local businesses who would like to show their support of the Class of 2020 should contact the The Emporia Gazette at 342-4803 for special advertising rates.
The commemorative special section will honor seniors from Emporia High School, Chase County High School, Lebo High School, Madison High School, Hartford High School, Olpe High School and Northern Heights.
“Celebrating Seniors” will be produced in print, digital and social media formats.
