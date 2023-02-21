Happy Mardi Gras! There are a few hours left to enjoy all those things you are going to refuse yourself when Lent begins at midnight.
Putting alcohol aside, here is a food usually put in the corner for 40 days that you can make at home, and then dream about the next six weeks.
Are you giving up sweets? Make your tastebuds tap dance with King Cake Cup Cakes.
King Cakes are the oval yeast breads similar to a coffee cake, filled with cream cheese or jam and covered in white frosting dusted liberally with colored bands of sugar in the colors of Mardi Gras: green, gold and purple. Faith, power and justice.
There is a small plastic baby (or a red bean) hidden inside to represent the Christ child and whoever gets that slice is the Rex or Reine of the day — and responsible for bringing the next King Cake.
These cupcakes are made from a simple box mix and enhanced with a filling. No foreign objects are inserted so accidental dental visits can be avoided. Bake a dozen of these for your co-workers and they will crown you the monarch of Mardi Gras.
KING CAKE CUP CAKES
1 box cake mix, chef’s choice
Oil and eggs according to cake mix directions
1 carton cake frosting, white or vanilla
4 ounces cream cheese
One or more jellies, chef’s choice
Sanding sugar in green, purple and gold
Prepare the cupcakes and allow to cool on a rack. I recommend using cupcake liners and I chose chocolate cake mix since chocolate is one of those things many give up for Lent.
Whisk the prepared frosting with cream cheese until well blended. Use a knife to cut a vertical slit in one of the cupcakes, about two-thirds deep, and hold that slit open with the knife while you spoon in some jam. I love cherries with chocolate and I also used raspberry jam.
Frost the cupcakes as you see fit — I scoop it into a pastry bag and try to pipe it on like Martha Stewart, which seldom turns out as well as I’d like because I don’t have the “gift.” Finish by sprinkling colored sugar on the frosting in single colors or a mélange of all three.
You can “kick it up a notch” (thank you, Emeril) by coloring your frosting in the appropriate colors or adding dragees (edible colored balls of sugar) in shiny gold, purple and green to represent Mardi Gras beads.
