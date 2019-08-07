Emporia city commissioners approved a tentative $55 million budget for 2020 during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The figure takes into account all the money needed for the city of Emporia’s 14 basic fund pools, including utilities and general expenses. The approved budget also includes $4.7 million in capital purchases.
“It’s money for the sanitation trucks that are being bought, the ambulances that are being purchased and any police cars as well as improvements to various buildings and all the street work that we’ll see,” City of Emporia Finance Director Janet Harrouff said. “It’s a little over a $1 million that we spend on the streets.”
Harrouff went on to explain that the budget projected utility rate increases for water, solid waste and wastewater, and could possibly change when rates are finalized later this fall.
“Right now, the budget includes an 8 percent increase in water and a 10 percent in the wastewater because we spent $28.6 million on the wastewater plant which we didn’t have a choice of doing, the [Environmental Protection Agency] mandated that,” she said. “There will also be a 3 percent increase for solid waste.”
Multiple commissioners said they had received feedback — mostly negative — about the proposed rate hikes and wanted members of the community to know they were being heard.
“We don’t take rate increases lightly,” Mayor Jon Geitz said. “We’ve invested tens of millions of dollars into infrastructure in this community in the last few years and those things get more and more expensive every year. We want to make sure the city is investing the correct amount to keep those utilities solvent in the future.”
“I would say come and talk to us,” Harrouff added. “Call us at the water department. We’re more than happy to walk you through the bill and explain to you as to what the increase is. It’s just a matter of communication.”
While approving the budget, commissioners also agreed to a basic five-year roadmap.
“This will be the sixth year that we’ve adopted a five-year plan,” Harrouff said. “What it kind of does is lay out what our bond payments are in each of the funds and what our anticipated expenses are in each of those funds. We might have cash right now, but we know there may be a large project or bond payment coming up in a couple years that we have to start saving money for. [The roadmap] is changed every single year.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
• Approved a bid in the amount of $193,072 from Downing Sales & Service for the purchase of a new rear-load solid waste packer body and chassis
• Approved a bid in the amount of $462,736 from Greeley Excavating for the improvement of waterlines near W. South Avenue.
• Approved an ordinance and request for rezoning for 801 and 807 Constitution Street from high density residential to central business district
