A head-on collision involving a semi and a pickup truck shutdown a portion of W. US Highway 50 for about three hours, Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred in the 3000 block of US-50, near John North Ford and Longbine Auto Plaza.
According to Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Hayes, a pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old male was heading westbound on US-50 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a semi that was eastbound. The semi was driven by a 36-year-old male.
It was a head-on collision, Hayes said. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Newman Regional Health with injuries to his legs.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
EPD’s accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene, but the accident is still under investigation.
Hayes said more information is expected to be released Wednesday.
