The Emporia State University International Food Festival returns this weekend, allowing students to share their native cultures with fellow students and the wider Emporia community.
According to the university, there are approximately 200 international students enrolled at ESU. Students representing Bangladesh, Ghana, Nigeria, Japan, Russia, Tunisia, Paraguay, Colombia, India, China, Finland, Armenia, Mongolia, Malaysia, Germany, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Korea will share their heritages through food from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Webb Hall on the second floor of the Memorial Union.
All food items — authentic main dishes, sides, desserts and tea from around the world — are priced between $1 and $5 so it is easy to put together a full meal. All money raised will go toward the Dorine Harter Scholarship Fund.
In addition, students will host activities and performances including henna, origami, calligraphy, K-pop, and Bangladeshi dances.
