Special to The Gazette
Neil Huffman of Allen surprised drive-thru employees Monday morning when he tipped a whopping $500 on his $10.95 food total.
After contacting Huffman about his generosity, he said he simply wanted to thank the staff for their quick service and for remaining open during this difficult time. “I think you guys helped me more than I did you” said Huffman.
“I just had the realization that happiness is more important than money,” he went on to say.
General Manager, Jeroid Garcia, said that he and his staff were stunned by the guests’ generosity. “It’s a stressful time and every little bit of gratitude we receive goes a long way!”
Garcia plans to divide the tip equally amongst his staff.
