A pair of crashes on a rainy Kansas Turnpike in Chase County have left at least two people injured.
The most recent was reported shortly before noon Friday in the northbound lanes, about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest area. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Emergency crews also hurried around 10:20 a.m. to the southbound lanes about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout. Lyon County EMS provided assistance.
Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated that injury does not seem to be severe.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.