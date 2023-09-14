Melanie Renee Hirt was born on October 17, 1981, in Emporia, KS and after bravely living with ALS, passed away on September 9, 2023, in Lawrence, KS.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2023, also at the funeral home. The burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Hirt; sons, Carter and Cade Privat; step-son, Jackson Hirt, parents, Sid and Katrina Morgan; brothers, Brian (Stephanie) Morgan and Mark (Katherine) Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her relationship with God was very important and fueled her heart of gratitude. It provided her a sense of peace when it just didn’t make sense to have peace. She was hungry to learn more about the Bible and for years, she attended a weekly Bible study with a small group of women, leading the group for a couple of years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Melanie’s 2 favorite groups: Walk to Defeat ALS
https://donate.als.org/TeamMelanie and her church Greenhouse Church - Lawrence, KS
https://greenhouselawrence.com. Money raised on Melanie’s team will go to the ALS Association- Mid America Chapter. Their mission is to discover treatment and a cure, while serving and advocating for those affected by ALS here in the region. Melanie’s last wish was for ALS to end with her generation.
