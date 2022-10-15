Do you feel Kansas has a safe and fair voting system? If not, how would you change it?
Here in Kansas, we’ve seen legislation that unconstitutionally disenfranchised over 30,000 Kansans and the reduced funding sources to county election offices. We also have an incumbent who is defying court orders to turn over the 45,000 provisional ballots that have been withheld since the 2020 election. These attacks on elections have made voting harder for thousands of our neighbors.
What policies do you support to improve accessibility to voting in Kansas?
I want to empower voters, rather than putting barriers in their way. I will encourage and help expedite implementation of the “Vote Anywhere” law that allows Kansans to vote at any polling location within their county and will support county election offices in expanding access so that all Kansans have a voice and a vote.
What is your top priority in this office and how do you propose implementing it?
I believe we need a return to functional democracy. My goal will be to restore the trust in our elections that the incumbent has allowed to deteriorate, and to restore our systems to good working order. We can’t have a Secretary of State who’s preoccupied by court battles and scandal — we need someone whose entire focus is on what the people of Kansas need.
How will you ensure transparency in the office?
Whether dealing with business records, campaign finance, or election security, the need I see for transparency in the office of Secretary of State is central to my decision to run for office. However, our business records are currently difficult to access by the companies that depend on them, and the Secretary of State office has not taken the initiative required to get these systems running smoothly. My experience in building radio stations from the ground up, and shepherding community organizations through restructuring, has given me the tools we need to deliver on this issue. I have a plan to redesign and upgrade our website to allow businesses to file smoothly and efficiently, and to give Kansans access to the information they require.
