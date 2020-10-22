Two people were transported to Newman Regional Health following an accident about three miles north of Americus, Thursday afternoon.
At 2:56 p.m., Lyon County Deputies along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 2700 block of Road F for a report of an injury accident.
According to a written release from Deputy Zach Shafer, 67-year-old Rebecca Slack of Emporia was traveling southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox when she went into the west ditch and struck a culvert.
Slack and her passenger, 55-year-old Mark Danford, also of Emporia, were both transported to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shafer said both Slack and Danford were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The investigation continues by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
