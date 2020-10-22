Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.