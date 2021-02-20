Marion ”Bub” Crouch, Jr., 97, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
He was born September 16, 1923 in Rural Coffey County near Hartford, the son of Marion and Alta Watts Crouch.
Bub married the love of his life, Louise Hildebrand on March 26, 1949 in Burlington, Kansas. They began their lives together living east and then north of Old Strawn and later west of Lebo. He worked for a local contractor trimming trees to clear power lines for KPL. In 1956 they moved into Hartford and Bub began farming in and around Lyon and Coffey counties. He developed a love of farming that he carried with him his entire life.
Bub and Louise raised their family together and enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Sadly, Louise would precede him in death on June 24, 1999. He remained in their home until moving to Presbyterian Manor in 2018.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his three sons, Russell Crouch of Burlington, Steve Crouch of Lexington, South Carolina and Dave Crouch of Emporia; three brothers, Elmer, Robert and Lawrence; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of friends. Others who preceded him in death include two brothers; five sisters and eleven half brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Bub will be laid to rest next to Louise in the Hartford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M., Friday, February 26th at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Service will be live streamed on the VanArsdale Funeral Services Facebook page.
