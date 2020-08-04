Randal J. “Randy” Schneider, 52, Eudora, Kansas and formerly of Emporia, passed away at his home in Eudora on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Randal Joseph Schneider was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 9, 1967, the son of Donald and Lavonne (Haag) Schneider. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Schneider of Paola, Kansas; his mother, Lavonne Haynes, Lawrence, KS; girlfriend, Denise Orth, Eudora, KS; brothers, Kevin Schneider, Parkville, Missouri, Doug Schneider, Edgerton, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Dylan, Addie, Lindsey and Gage Schneider.
Randy was a bus mentor for First Student Transportation Services in Eudora the past year, and before that had been employed at IBP/Tyson, Walgreens, and Modine Manufacturing in Emporia.
It was Randy’s wish that he be cremated. A family memorial service will be held at a later time at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas with inurnment in the Maydale Cemetery.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia High School Spartan Band. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences to the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
