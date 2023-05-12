A USD 253 staff member has allegedly been arrested Friday evening at the Emporia Middle School.
According to multiple sources to The Gazette, a teacher at Emporia Middle School was arrested Friday evening during the school dance for allegedly touching female students.
USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren said the situation is currently under investigation.
"Student safety is our top priority and we take all concerns seriously," Landgren said.
The Emporia Gazette has reached out to the Emporia Police Department for more information.
Commented