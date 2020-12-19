A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in eastern Lyon County Saturday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed.
Dorene Metzger of Gridley died after her northbound SUV crossed the center line and collided with a pickup on Kansas Highway 130 near 11:30 a.m. about a mile south of Neosho Rapids. The driver of the pickup, 80-year-old Stephen Skelton of Hartford, was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with undisclosed injuries.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, Emporia Fire/EMS personnel, Hartford-Neosho Rapids first responders and a Lifesave helicopter all responded to the scene, which closed the highway for over three hours.
